Hi Barbie!

Award-winning singer and songwriter Mariah Carey has been Barbie-fied.

Mattel unveiled the doll on Friday to ring in the holiday season.

Mattel

The Barbie is outfitted in a glittery red dress with a ruched overlay complete with a dramatic hem slit. Of course, the doll has red stilettos and sparkling accessories like a butterfly ring all accompanied by gorgeous curls.

Mattel

For Carey, the doll is a sweet sweet fantasy come true.

“It’s a once in a lifetime dream to have my own Barbie! If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out!” Mariah Carey said. “I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!”

Mattel

The Mariah Carey Barbie is available for purchase at Mattel Shop for $75.

Carey’s Barbie is on sale as the singer is currently on the road for her Merry Christmas One And All tour tour.

The songstress’s tour will make a stop at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and Sunday.