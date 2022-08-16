Hill Harper is an award-winning actor, best-selling author and philanthropist. However, his most prized title is being called dad.

“It’s the greatest decision I ever made in my life,” he told KTLA 5 Morning News.

About six years ago, Harper became a single father after adopting his son, Pierce.

“It’s been a great journey, and I’m so proud he chose me to be his dad,” gushed Harper. “Every parent knows it’s simultaneously the most difficult and the most beautiful thing. There are so many kids out there that need homes, that need love, that need connection. If you even have a little intuition that you want to adopt, whether you’re a single man or whatever your family looks like or however it’s composed, don’t allow any thoughts or doubts or fears to stop you.”

The 56-year-old is very busy these days. Not only is he raising a son, he’s also shooting Season 6 of “The Good Doctor.”

“The material we get is just spectacular,” he explained about the ABC series. “We’re proud it’s one of the number one streamed and DVR’d and rewatched shows around the world.”

He’s also hosting a podcast called “5 Factor Authentication,” which focuses on the tech space in terms of security and privacy. Harper interviews major players in the industry.

His first guest is Chris Krebs who was the former U.S. director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure security agency. Krebs was fired by President Donald Trump shortly after the November 2020 election. Harper’s second guest is Sheena Allen, the founder of CapWay, and youngest person in the world to own a bank.