Is it too late for H&M to say sorry to Justin Bieber?

A day after the Canadian star called out the company for using his image without his permission, the retailer decided to pull the merchandise altogether.

The “Peaches” singer was featured front and center on the company’s latest clothing line, but Bieber said the entire collection was made without his approval.

He took to social media on Monday calling the designs “trash” and urging fans not to buy them.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M … all without my permission and approval,” his Instagram story read. “SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

A representative for H&M claims they followed proper approval procedures.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” the company said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online,” a spokesperson added.

