Actress and playwright Holland Taylor joined us live to talk about her new play, “Ann.”

Written by and starring Taylor, and directed by Benjamin Endsley Klein, the production brings the legendary Ann Richards to the stage in this dynamo Tony-nominated performance that captures the fire, heart and brains of Ann herself.

The Pasadena Playhouse presents the West Coast premiere of Ann Tuesday night. The final production will be on April 24.

Visit the event’s website for more information about the play and to purchase tickets.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 22, 2022.