Holly Robinson Peete is set to receive the 2,725th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her ceremony will take place June 21 and will feature guest speakers Magic Johnson and Levar Burton.

She also stars in “The Journey Ahead,” a new movie coming this August to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The movie features Peete as Madeline, a famous Hollywood actress, and Sarah (Kaylee Bryant), a wilderness expert, team up to drive cross-country. The road trip has a rocky start, but as the two get to know one another they soon discover some common ground, and unexpectedly help each other face their past mistakes through support and unconditional love.

Peete also talked to KTLA about the Design Care Gala, which will take place on Saturday. It’s a night of fashion, music and philanthropy, raising funds for the HollyRod Foundation. Actress Taraji P. Henson will receive the Humanitarian Award there. The evening will feature the iconic designs of Sergio Hudson, feature a live/silent auction, and special performance by Grammy-Award winning artist Stephanie Mills.

The HollyRod Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and providing resources to families that have a loved one who has received an autism or Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 15, 2022.