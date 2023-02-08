Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and we already know who Holly Robinson Peete is cheering for: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not only is the actress from Philadelphia, but her husband is former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete.

“That was very tough being the Eagles’ quarterback’s wife because often you would hear people talking mess and throwing stuff and you turn around and it’s my Aunt Jane,” she joked. “That’s how hardcore we are!”

Philadelphia fans definitely don’t mess around.

“I sang the national anthem once and they were just sitting there with a piece of cheesesteak ready to throw! I was not bad enough for them to throw that. They wanted to boo me but they didn’t.”

The “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” star is also a big basketball fan.

On Tuesday night she witnessed NBA history when LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time top scorer. A plus is that she watched the game sitting next to Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

“To watch it with him and to see his commentary is just amazing. People underestimate how large that feat is and how long that record stood and I was happy to be there,” she gushed.

Besides catching up with her teams, Robinson Peete is busy with a new children’s book and working with her HollyRod Foundation.

“Charlie Makes a Splash” is a follow-up to her previous book, “My Brother Charlie.” The book follows a set of twins with autism but focuses on how water plays a part in the lives of autistic children.

“My son R.J. loves water in every aspect and how it makes him feel,” she revealed. Robinson Peete’s son was diagnosed with autism at 3 years old.

Also, the HollyRod Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The foundation supports families impacted by autism and Parkinson’s disease.

She’s also involved in a campaign to bring more awareness to overactive bladders, called timetogo.com.

“It’s not the sexiest thing to talk about, but it was something I noticed that was happening,” she revealed. “I realized when I talked to my doctor that I have OAB. It’s like this urgency and frequency to go.”

For more information about the HollyRod Foundation, head here.

Her book “Charlie Makes A Splash” is available to purchase now.