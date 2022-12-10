Comedy content creator Jesus Nalgas spoke to KTLA Entertainment anchor Megan Telles about his rise to internet fame.

Nalgas said he got his start on TikTok by creating videos in which he pretended to be an employee in a human resources department.

Nalgas explained why he enjoys making the videos, and he finally revealed the identity of someone he mentions in several of his videos, “Olivia.”

“Olivia is that girl from class who was really nice, cared about her grades, but just couldn’t get it together,” explained Nalgas. He said his followers, which he refers to as his friends, created the character, “I was just thinking of Olivia Rodrigo at the time.”

To keep up with Jesus Nalgas, visit his TikTok.

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.