Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and her husband Manwell, have embarked on the adventure that is parenthood.

Just before the end of 2022, the couple announced they are expecting their first child.

“We had always said we didn’t want kids at all and then look what he did,” she laughed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

Reyes said she feels good now, but the first trimester was “rough.” Now that she’s in her second, she’s staying busy finishing up her comedy tour.

“I’m learning so much about my body and all the things! I’m 40 years old and we started late,” she explained.

Another thing the MADtv star learned about motherhood- it’s expensive.

“Just last night my cousin text me and she said ‘you should look into this car seat’ and it was 500-something dollars! I was like ‘Wait. How much are car seats? How much are baby things?’ Hold on!”

The couple has had a lot of changes recently. They relocated to Nashville, and the California native is learning how things are different in the south.

“When I order an iced tea, it automatically comes with three pounds of sugar inside of it. They call that sweet tea, we call it diabetea,” she joked. “It’s just little adjustments here and there.”

The comedian talks about the two major life events on her comedy tour, “Who Do I Think I Am.” For tickets and information head here.

The tour stops in L.A. at The Wiltern on Feb. 11. She has two shows that evening, the first one starts at 6 p.m. and the second one at 9 p.m.