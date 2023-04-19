Actress Danielle Savre plays firefighter Maya Bishop on “Station 19” and the skills she’s learned on the set have actually helped her in real life.

“My guest house caught fire recently, and I did put it out,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I was a little more chaotic than Maya would’ve been.”

She was able to battle the fire with the help of a fire extinguisher.

While Savre stars in the show, she’s also tried her hand at directing, which she says was 5 years in the making.

“As an actor, you don’t really get to be a part of the collaborative process besides just coming on and saying the lines, so I really love getting to be there from prep to post,” she said. “I hope I get to do it more.”

The episode that Savre directed will air on May 4.

The drama series is connected to the popular “Grey’s Anatomy,” and is currently in its sixth season.

New episodes of “Station 19” air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.