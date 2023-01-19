Fran Drescher’s character in “The Nanny” continues to make us laugh all thanks to COZI TV.

NBC Universal’s retro television network is 10 years old and can credit “The Nanny” for its success. The popular program landed on the network in 2018, which helped jump viewership by double digits.

To celebrate the network’s anniversary, fans are being asked to weigh in on their top 10 favorite episodes of the sitcom.

Drescher admitted she catches an episode here and there and gets refreshed on episodes, which she said she doesn’t remember doing.

“I really enjoy it and I laugh for the first time,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I’m very proud it’s such an enduring show and that it’s a part of classic television.”

The actress credited the network for also being very supportive of her organization, Cancer Schmancer. On Jan. 21, the organization is set to host a Master Class Health Summit in Santa Monica.

You can watch the rest of fans’ top 10 favorite episodes of “The Nanny” Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. on COZI TV.