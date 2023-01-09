You’ve seen actress and singer Jenna Davis in Disney’s “Raven’s Home” but her latest project is a bit on the creepy side.

Davis voiced the frightening AI doll, M3GAN, in the sci-fi thriller under the same name.

She landed the role after doing the audition in a bizarre location — her closet. From that audition to now, she’s shocked by the journey her voice work has taken for this movie.

“I never would have imagined this is what it would’ve become. I didn’t really know what it was at first,” she revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

The movie is already hit and garnered a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

She was given very few details about the character herself, so the voice moviegoers hear was a creation all from Davis’ imagination.

“I knew she was an AI so I played into that. I wanted to make sure I was an AI with a personality with flair and sass.”

She didn’t actually meet Amie Donald, the actress who actually played the physical body of M3GAN until they both were recording. Davis had to put a lot of thought into the voice and just had to imagine what she was like before they even met.

“M3GAN” is in theaters now.