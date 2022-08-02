Priscilla Block moved to Nashville right out of high school to pursue her dreams of becoming a country music singer.

However, when things seemed dim a chance meeting with a superstar encouraged her to keep at it.

That megastar was Taylor Swift.

“My first year in Nashville was kind of rough. I was working at this yogurt shop,” Block explained. “I was just having my day. I was talking to my sister like ‘do I go home?’ I’m drowning out here.'”

“I was leaving work that day and Taylor Swift was driving by and I happened to be wearing a Taylor Swift t-shirt and she pulls her car over to the side of the road and was like ‘Hey girl! I love your shirt!’ I’m like ‘Hey girl! I love you!'” she exclaimed. “It was everything I needed that day to keep going and really just give this thing a fair shot.”

Block went on to perform light-hearted songs like “Thick Thighs” and “P.M.S.” and gained notoriety on social media by shining a light on things many are afraid to talk about.

“Just sharing my story of being like ‘hey look there’s been times in my life where I felt like I had to fit in this box and look a certain way to make it in country music’ and that’s not the case,” Block said. “Own who you are. Be confident in your own skin. I hope that I can share that in my music.”

Block’s song “Just About Over You” became a viral sensation and she was able to record it all thanks to her fans. They helped her raise the money to record it.

“This was pre-record deal, everything. I was an independent artist. I had written ‘Just About Over You’ and had decided to post it on TikTok,” she explained. “I had no clue it was going to explode the way that it did! I kind of became this storm on social media.”

Block said a girl named Samantha from California basically posted a call to action online to get things started and fans started pitching in.

“It’s like the song that changed it all for me. It landed me a record deal,” she said excitedly.

You can listen to her album “Welcome to the Block Party” wherever you get your music.

Her single “Off the Deep End” drops Aug. 5.