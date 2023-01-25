When voice actress Laura Bailey was playing Dungeons and Dragons with her friends, she didn’t realize she was on the cusp of creating an animated series.

“All of the people who were playing, we were all voice actors. So, we’d been playing for years and we started playing for the cameras and playing live online and it kept getting more and more popular,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon.

From there they wondered what would happen if they could turn their hobby into an actual show. With the help of a Kickstarter, the group raised enough money to make it happen.

“Our fans just showed up and we had one of the most successful Kickstarters of all time,” she exclaimed.

Their fan base didn’t disappoint. They raised almost $12 million.

From there, they received a call from Amazon, which led to them inking a deal with the tech giant. The show took off and not only is it currently in its second season but it’s also been picked up for a third.

The 12-episode, half-hour-long adult animated fantasy-adventure series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Another plus is the cast of voice actors are all friends in real life, with one of them being Bailey’s own husband, Travis Willingham.

“We do voices all the time! Our son is so used to it now,” she laughed.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Legend of Vox Machina” are on Prime Video now.