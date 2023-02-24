Freddie Prinze Jr. is known for his roles in films like “She’s All That,” “Scooby-Doo,” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

However, what many people don’t know is that he’s a big wrestling fan.

“I grew up watching wrestling in Puerto Rico with my grandma,” he revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin on Friday.

His grandma’s favorite wrestler was Mexican luchador, Mil Máscaras, and Prinze Jr.’s was Andre the Giant. After Andre the Giant passed away, the “Freddie” star developed an affinity for the bad guys since they won on free television.

While professional wrestling storylines are scripted, the actor’s grandmother took her fandom a little too seriously.

Years ago when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did an about-face and became a villain in the WWE, his grandma couldn’t forgive him.

“She stopped supporting The Rock,” he explained. “When my wife made a movie with Dwayne, my grandmother stopped speaking to my wife until the day she died. Never spoke to her again because The Rock turned his back on the people.”

Prinze Jr. loves wrestling so much that he took a break from Hollywood for two years to work for Vince McMahon at the WWE to become a writer and teach acting classes to the wrestlers.

Now he channels that love in his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie.” He also hosts a roundtable on A&E’s “WWE Rivals,” where he and others examine the many famed wrestling rivalries over the years.

He also has another podcast coming out based on horror films. It’s called “That Was Pretty Scary,” and the first film he and his co-host, Jon Lee Brody, talk about is “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” While Prinze Jr. was in the movie with his now-wife, he hadn’t actually watched the movie until recently.

“I read the script, I know how it ended,” he explained. “If I’m going to go sit for over two hours in a theater, I want to watch someone else struggle.”

“That Was Pretty Scary” is set to be released on March 15 wherever you get your podcasts.

“Wrestling with Freddie” is currently available now on all podcast platforms.

“WWE Rivals” airs Sundays on A&E at 10 p.m.