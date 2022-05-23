Actor Greg “Tarzan” Davis is flying high these days.

Not only is he starring in the highly anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick,” he’s also in Tom Cruise’s upcoming “Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One.”

“I’m still on a cloud,” explained the 28-year-old. “I’m still floating.”

Having two films with the superstar is quite the feat considering just seven years ago, Davis was a first grade teacher, teaching the importance of chasing one’s dreams. It wasn’t until one student asked Davis about his childhood aspirations that he realized he wasn’t practicing what he was preaching. He then realized, while he loved teaching, he wanted to be an actor.

“I was like ‘I’m not following my dreams, I’m being a hypocrite,'” explained Davis. “I decided to take some classes and pursue it. I stopped teaching and it was sad because I did love the kids but we’re here now and I think I’m setting a great example for them.”

Davis’ acting journey has taken him to great heights. This past month, he shook hands with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the London premiere of the “Top Gun” sequel.

“I got a chance to meet the Royals and I thought that was insane,” explained Davis in disbelief. “As a child you dream of being a king and queen.”

The film also received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I dropped a tear, I won’t lie. It was emotional,” explained Davis. “To be a part of this experience with this group of people and this type of film, it was exciting. It was amazing.”

While Davis has traveled the world on behalf of the film, he still can’t believe this is his life. “I still feel like I won a lottery ticket,” he explained.

“Top Gun: Maverick” floats into theaters on May 27.