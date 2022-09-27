Hugh Jackman will be strapping on the claws as Wolverine in the upcoming “Deadpool 3” film, marking his MCU debut, Ryan Reynolds confirmed on social media Tuesday.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video while sitting on a couch. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart.”

“Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman casually walks behind in the background while munching on an apple.

“Yeah sure, Ryan,” Jackman replies as he continues walking away.

Reynolds smirks into the camera as Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” blasts in the background.

The video ends with the text “Coming Hughn” and shows the Deadpool logo with Wolverine’s claw marks scratched across.

This marks the first time both characters will officially debut in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the X-Men and Deadpool franchises were initially licensed to 20th Century Fox before the Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of the studio in 2019.

The last time Jackman played the beloved X-Men character was in 2016’s “Logan” in which his iconic character dies.

“Deadpool 3” is slated to release in theaters on September 6, 2024.