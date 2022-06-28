Just weeks after announcing her pregnancy, actress and singer Mandy Moore took to Instagram to alert fans that she’s pulling the plug on her tour.

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022,” the “This is Us” actress said in her statement also posted to her website.

“When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up and taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed,” she explained. “I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

Moore then went on to thank her fans for their support and for respecting her decision.

“I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way,” she penned.

On June 3, Moore posted the news that baby number two was on the way.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall,” her caption read. “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!”

Moore is married to Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith. They tied the knot in 2018. The couple has a 1-year-old son named Gus.

The “I Wanna Be With You” singer said all tickets will be refunded at place of purchase.