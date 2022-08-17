Ian Flanigan had been living life on the road as he toured around with his family but once the pandemic hit that brought a halt to things. Once the world started getting back to a normal place again, Flanigan auditioned for NBC’s “The Voice.”

“The Voice was a huge game changer ” stated Flanigan, but he never really went looking for anything because he was worried his voice would be too different and not what they were looking for.

Flanigan ended up making Blake Shelton’s team and came in as third runner up on the show. He has since gone on to collaborate with Shelton on single “Grow Up,” he has released a new single “Last name On It” and now he is about to drop his debut album “Strong.”

What makes Flannigan so unique and stand out from the crowd is his raspy baritone voice and he has got a lot of support in his authenticity, including “The Voice” member Blake Shelton.

“Blake has always encouraged me to just lean in to who I am” said Flannigan.

On top of his career success, he has also been successful in his sobriety journey for the past five years.

“Last Name On It” is available now and keep a look out for his new album “Strong” that drops on Sep. 2.

