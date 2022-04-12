Actor Ian Harding joined us live to talk about starring in the political satire titled, “The Hater.”

After a political protest goes wrong, Dorothy (Joey Ally), a liberal speechwriter on a U.S. Senate campaign, finds herself unemployed and living back in her conservative Texas hometown with her estranged grandfather (Bruce Dern). Dorothy soon learns that her childhood nemesis, Brent (Harding), is running for office as the sole Republican candidate.

Determined to thwart him at any cost, Dorothy creates an elaborate payback scheme with the help of an old frenemy turned campaign manager, Greta (Meredith Hagner). She’ll go undercover to run as his conservative opponent, win the nomination, and then employ a Texas loophole that would force a win for the Democratic candidate. Immersed in the campaign, Dorothy gets closer to victory, only to discover that good vs. evil isn’t necessarily as simple as left vs. right.

“The Hater” is now available on-demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 12, 2022.