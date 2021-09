Ice Cube founded the BIG3 league in 2017 featuring some of the greatest and popular players of the NBA. The championship this year is taking place on Saturday in the Bahamas. He says he doesn’t have a favorite team in the league and they are all like his children.

“The BIG3 Championship” will air Saturday on CBS and will stream on Paramount +.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sept. 3, 2021.