Actress Illeana Douglas joined us live to talk about starring in the new movie on Hallmark Channel, “Just One Kiss.”

The film is airing during the network’s “Spring into Love” programming event. Through a series of chance encounters, sparks fly between Mia, a college literature professor, and Tony, a popular headliner at a Manhattan supper club. Unbeknownst to them, Mia’s mother Marlene and Tony’s mother Sofia are working some maternal, matchmaking magic.

The film will premiere at 5 p.m. Saturday on the Hallmark Channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 31, 2022.