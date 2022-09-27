(WGHP) — Ned Fulmer, a member of the YouTube comedy quartet The Try Guys, is no longer part of the group he helped start after admitting to an affair.

Hours after the group confirmed his departure, Fulmer put out a statement on social media apologizing for “a consensual workplace relationship” and added that “family should have always been my priority.”

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,” Fulmer wrote, mentioning his wife. “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.

Ariel Fulmer posted her own statement around the same time as her husband, thanking those who had reached out to her. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Earlier Tuesday, The Try Guys issued the following statement on Twitter:

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Actor Ned Fulmer attends the premiere Of Orchard And Fine Brothers Entertainment’s “F The Prom” at ArcLight Hollywood on November 29, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.

Fulmer, 35, was one of the group’s founding members.

Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Fulmer came together to form The Try Guys in 2014. They got their start working at Buzzfeed. The Buzzfeed YouTube channel lists 121 videos from the team with a total of more than 103 million views.

The Try Guys team launched their own channel, separate from Buzzfeed, in May 2018. The channel has since reached more than 7.8 million subscribers with about 400 videos and more than 2 billion views.

The most popular video on their new channel is “The Try Guys Get Their Bones Cracked” with more than 26 million views. They’ve also found a lot of success with their Without A Recipe series in which they cook complicated dishes by memory in an effort to impress a panel of judges and Eat The Menu in which Habersberger orders and tries everything off the menu at different restaurants and fast food establishments.