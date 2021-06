A man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend over the weekend after allegedly shooting someone who tried to help the victim has been taken into custody in Hemet, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday.

Shane Winfield Rayment, 37, was booked on suspicion of murder at a correctional facility in Banning, where he is being held on $3 million bail, according to an LAPD news release. He's expected to be arraigned in a Riverside County courtroom Friday.