Ed Mylett is a successful entrepreneur who helps coach people through their adversities and helps devise a plan to help them live a better, happier life.

He revealed to Sam Rubin, on the KTLA 5 Morning News, some tools many people can apply to their own lives, especially when it comes to parenting.

“Life does not come with an instruction manual,” he explained. “I think my show ‘Change’ is like an instructional manual to watch people change their lives.”

Mylett explained how happiness and success aren’t just for those on TV or who have a lot of money. It can be for everybody.

“There’s a calling on everybody’s’ heart,” said the life coach. ” We were all born to do something great with our life.”

You can watch the complete series of “Change with Ed Mylett” on Nosey’s free streaming app.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 6, 2022.