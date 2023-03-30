Brad Pitt is leaving Los Angeles.

The actor has sold his mansion in the Hollywood Hills and is planning on moving up north to the coast of Carmel, TMZ reports.

The “Babylon” actor reportedly sold his property for $39 million. He purchased it in 1994 for $1.7 million from “Elvira” star Cassandra Peterson.

Over the years, Pitt grew the estate into a massive compound by acquiring lots near the land and filling it with a swimming pool, tennis court and skating rink, according to People.

Pitt once shared the home with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children until the couple separated in 2016.

He quietly put the house on the market in January for $40 million, according to People at the beginning of the year. Sources told the magazine that the two-time Oscar winner was looking to downsize.

This comes after the movie star bought a $40 million Carmel castle known as the D.L. James house last year.