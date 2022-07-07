Could one of your exes possibly be the love of your life?

That’s the premise of a new dating show called “The One That Got Away.” Australian singer/ songwriter Betty Who hosts the show that helps couples get another chance.

“You heard it here first, I really do think it could work and I believe in it,” she revealed.

“The One That Got Away,” is comprised of six singles who come on the show to find out if “their future is hiding in their past.” Who brings in these exes through the portal to see if the spark is still there.

“I don’t think it would be for everybody,” the chart-topping artist explained. “One of my favorite parts of the show is when some of these contestants realize that their love should have been left in the past and it should not come with them in the future.”

The touring musician stumbled upon the hosting gig in the height of the pandemic when she, like many, had to pivot when it came to her career.

“I went through a little bit of a process with the team to try and prove to everybody that this is something I could do and I was proving it to myself along the way,” she said. “I had the most, kind of, vulnerable- but also exciting and fun that I’ve had working in a really long time. It filled me with such joy.”

“All I wanted was to get a second season, so we could do it all over again,” Who exclaimed. “I had the best time.”

While the show may work out for some, the married Who doesn’t think it would work for her.

“My list of people that I would want to see come through the portal would be pretty wild,” she revealed. “I don’t know if it would work for me but it would be really great television.”

“The One That Got Away” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.