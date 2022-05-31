Professional wrestler Chris Jericho is known for pummeling his opponents in the ring, and now he wants to take on bullying.

A tweet from the “Fozzy” frontman has gone viral. He posted video of his niece being brutally attacked by one of her peers while others looked on.

“My niece was bullied very badly in Tampa, there’s video of it which is very brutal,” he explained. “I wanted to try and put some light o to it, not just because she’s my niece, but because the situation was horrible. I wanted to stand up for her and everybody else that’s been bullied, every other kid that doesn’t have a famous uncle who can go on Twitter and post that video.”

Jericho’s tweet called out the Hillsborough County School Board and claimed his niece had been bullied for months at Mulrennan Middle School.

He said two weeks prior to the incident caught on tape, the bully warned his niece about the attack. When it was brought to the attention of the school’s administration, nothing was done. “Then they patted themselves on the back after disciplining the bully,” he explained. “There are warning signs that need to be moved on, and need to be addressed. Action needs to be taken.”

While the wrestler is speaking out against bullying, he still hasn’t quit his day job.

Jericho’s been in the wrestling business for over 30 years having worked with the WWE and now All Elite Wrestling a.k.a. AEW. “I just kind of constantly reinvent myself in the wrestling business,” he explained. “This is the new version of Chris Jericho with the faction of guys that I have and we call ourselves the Jericho Appreciation Society.”

AEW is making its Los Angeles debut at the Kia Forum tomorrow at 4 p.m.. Fans can watch live on TBS at 5 p.m..

On Friday, catch “AEW: Rampage” at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. Tickets are sold here.