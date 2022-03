Ignazio Boschetto, Gianluca Ginoble, and Piero Barone are renowned vocalists from Italy who together have formed the beloved Italian operatic pop trio, Il Volo. They begin their world tour Sept. 7 and stop in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre Oct. 15.

To watch “Il Volo sings Morricone and more” visit dolbytheatre.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 3, 2022.