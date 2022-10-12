For the first time, actor Patrick Warburton is working alongside his son, Talon.

The father-son duo is set to star in the onstage production, “All in the Timing: Six One-Act Plays Plus Mere Mortals.”

Their journey began about five years ago when the youngest Warburton decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“I didn’t start acting until right around the end of college,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I was too afraid to get into it, but he’s (Patrick) always been a tremendous role model and a wonderful source of support.”

The two wanted to work together, which is why they pursued this production.

“Each play is funnier than the next and they’re all high-concept,” Patrick revealed. “It’s just a really fun night at the theater.”

The show biz gene doesn’t stop with these two.

Zach Warburton, Patrick’s nephew, is going to be “The Bachelor” for the reality show’s 27th season. He recently starred in “The Bachelorette,” which featured a cameo from his famous uncle when Zach took Rachel Recchia to his hometown.

“I was supposed to be in the Bahamas playing golf with Derek Jeter and Bryson DeChambeau and I canceled that, so I could be in the hometown,” he explained somberly. “My whole life, I have been so opposed to reality television, then there I was.”

While he did have his apprehensions, the “Seinfeld” star thinks he did all right on the show.

“You can do a reality show about Mother Teresa and make her look like a monster, so it’s all in the end,” he laughed.

You can watch “All in the Timing” at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles.

The play debuts Oct. 14 and shows play every weekend Friday through Sunday until Nov. 20.