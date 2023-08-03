It seems Taylor Swift is filling that “Blank Space” in her schedule with more tour dates.

On Thursday morning, the singer took to Twitter to announce she’s bringing more shows to her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Getty Images)

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” she tweeted. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams!”

Abrams has joined Swift on other shows of her tour this year.

The first show of the added U.S. tour dates will be at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 18. She’ll also perform there on Oct. 19 and 20.

Swift moves to New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Oct. 25, 26 and 27. She hits up Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1, 2 and 3.

Swifties in Toronto will get six shows at the Rogers Centre. She’ll hit the stage on Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23.

Registration for verified fans is open now on the singer’s website.

The Eras Tour is expected to be the highest-grossing tour ever, possibly earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.

The U.S. tour was supposed to end after a string of shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Swift is taking over the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Towards the end of the month, the singer begins the international leg of her tour. She kicks that off on Aug. 24 in Mexico City.