It’s time!

With Halloween now behind us, one singer is ready to take back her throne.

Right at midnight on Nov. 1, Mariah Carey announced that it’s now time for us to finally begin the Christmas season with a video posted to Instagram.

The video showed the Grammy Award winner frozen in a block of ice locked away in a vault with a countdown to November.

As the clock nears the 11th month of the year, four people dressed in Halloween costumes begin to defrost the so-called Queen of Christmas. Using a hammer, blow dryer and other tools, the ghouls and goblins free Carey from her icy jail.

Once the ice breaks, Carey, dressed in a sexy Santa suit, sings “It’s time,” and everyone defrosts into holiday sweaters and gear. Then, the music to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” starts to play.

Mariah Carey announces the 2023 holiday season on Nov. 1, 2023. Instagram: Mariah Carey

Carey is hitting the holiday season, or as she hashtagged it #MariahSZN, hard.

On Nov. 15 she’s kicking off her Merry Christmas One and All tour where she is set to perform her holiday hits and more.

It kicks off in Highland, California, and makes its way to the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 17. The tour wraps up in New York on Dec. 17.