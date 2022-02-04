‘Jackass’ boys are back and this time with some celebrity friends in ‘Jackass Forever’

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

20 Years after the first film and 10 years after the last “Jackass” is back, in “Jackass Forever”. We speak to the cast .

“Jackass Forever” is in theaters on Feb. 4, 2022.

This segment aired on the KTLA News at 10 P.M. on Feb. 3, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News