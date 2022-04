Jackie Siegel shared details about finishing her dream home renovation, which is part of her quest to build the largest home in America. She explained why she is finally getting around to completing the project, and shared that viewers will get an inside look at the renovation on “Queen of Versailles Reigns Again.”

“Queen of Versailles Reigns Again” is streaming now on Discovery+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 4, 2022.