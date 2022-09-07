Heidi Blickenstaff is an Outer Critics Circle nominee, a Grammy nominee and a Broadway veteran.

She’s on the road performing in the hit musical “Jagged Little Pill,” which is based on the music off of Alanis Morissette’s iconic album.

The Grammy award-winning production was written by Diablo Cody and is currently on its North American tour.

While the title and music is from Morissette’s album, it isn’t about her life.

“It’s total fiction,” Blickenstaff explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “It is about an American family that, on the outside, looks like everything is picture-perfect. But really, we have a lot of issues that we’re dealing with, and it’s set to Alanis’ amazing ‘Jagged Little Pill’ album from 25 years ago.”

To make sure she hits every note with perfection at each show, she revealed just how she prepares.

“I’m quite a boring person when I am on tour,” she said. “There really is very little talking. There’s no drinking. There’s no fun except when I get to do the show. I save it all for doing the show eight times a week because the role is incredibly demanding vocally.”

The actress said she is re-learning how to adjust to life on the road, as she hasn’t been on tour for over a decade.

“It’s a totally different demand on an actor because you’re moving around on your days off, moving from city to city,” she explained.

“Jagged Little Pill” will make its way to the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on Sept. 13 and will run through Oct. 2.

For tickets, head here.