Jaicy Elliot joined us to chat about “My Southern Family Christmas.” She chatted with Lawrence about Greys Anatomy, as he was pitching to get himself a role on the show. She spoke about how her new film isn’t the typical Christmas movie about one love, it’s about all the different kinds of love.

“My Southern Family Christmas” is out now on Hallmark.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 25, 2022