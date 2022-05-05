Over the last few years, Jake Borelli has become the one to watch in the entertainment industry, quickly becoming known for the dynamic characters he has brought to life in film and television.

Jake can currently be seen starring as Dr. Levi Schmitt on the award-winning, medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy” for ABC. Originally introduced in season 14, Jake instantly became a fan favorite as one of the newest interns to join Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Throughout season 15, fans tuned in weekly to watch Dr. Schmitt’s historic storyline unfold, as they witnessed the first kiss between two male doctors and the first major gay (male) romance in the show’s history. This inspired Jake to come out in his personal life as well.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is currently airing its historic 18th season, with new episodes debuting on Thursday nights on ABC.