Actor Jake Lacy has a lengthy resume, but he’s known for his Emmy-nominated work on the first season of “White Lotus.”

While he’s not starring the HBO series’ second season, he does have “Italian envy.”

“I’ve been a couple of times, if I ever left the States, that’s where I’d aim to go,” he said about the show’s location to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

While he’s a fan of the show, he hasn’t watched the newest season because he wants to bank a couple of episodes and binge-watch them all at once.

“I know as soon as I watch the first I’m going to be ‘Give me another one! Give me more,'” he explained.

Lacy’s latest project is Peacock’s drama miniseries “Friend of the Family,” which is based on the 2017 documentary “Abducted in Plain Sight.”

“The subject matter is horrific. It’s the story of Jan Broberg and a friend of her family, Robert Berchtold, abducting her and abusing her twice and the abuse lasted for years and years,” Lacy said. “The other track that’s running is that creatively, it was incredibly fulfilling. It’s an odd thing to work on something so dark and then feel like it was a wonderful experience to make and be a part of it.”

The series stars Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton and Mckenna Grace.

“Friend of the Family” is streaming now on Peacock.

The finale drops at midnight on Nov. 10.