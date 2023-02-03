James Maslow is booked and busy.

Not only is he back on tour with the pop group, Big Time Rush, but he’s also starring in a new movie.

When it comes to getting the band back together, Maslow said it was inevitable.

“We always knew that we wanted to get back together at some point. We had so much fun! It was a huge part of our young adulthood, even almost childhood. We were 17 when we started,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “Timing wasn’t really quite right and right before COVID we said ‘Hey, we’ve got the time let’s go make some music again, let’s see what happens.'”

Within those two years during the pandemic, the men wrote new music and realized they should be using this time to spread positivity when many need it the most. From there, the group decided to go “full steam ahead.”

Big Time Rush’s Forever Tour is taking over South America starting Feb. 23 in Chile and wraps up on March 5 in Brazil.

“It’s certainly part of the gameplan to go everywhere we haven’t, moving forward,” he teased.

Not only is there a tour, but Maslow revealed a new album is set to be released too. The band has a new single set to be released on Feb. 6.

In addition to music, Maslow stars in the romantic comedy “Stars Fell Again.” The film is the sequel to “Stars Fell on Alabama.”

“This one really feels like a step forward,” he revealed. “The first one was great but there’s more production value, it’s a larger ensemble cast, which I think makes it more dynamic and interesting. I got to see it last night at the premiere and I’m proud of it!”

The movie is essentially two love stories taking place simultaneously and all hijinks ensue.

“Stars Fell Again” is in select theaters and on demand today.