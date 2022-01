James Tupper shared details about his new thriller “The Requin.” The movie focuses on a married couple who are facing challenges in their marriage. What begins as a romantic drama, the film turns dark when the couple decide to take a cruise and find themselves stranded and surrounded by sharks.

“The Requin” is in select theaters Jan. 28.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 27, 2022.