Actor Jamie Foxx is “out of the hospital” and “recuperating” after suffering “a medical complication” in April, according to his daughter Corinne Foxx.

The Oscar winner’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to clear the air after multiple reports stated that “loved ones were preparing for the worst” because Foxx was allegedly not doing well.

She reposted one of the reports with a response that slammed the rumor.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne’s Instagram story read. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

She then thanked everyone for their “prayers and support” and revealed some big news is coming soon.

“We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” the final sentence of the post read.

About a month ago, Foxx fell ill and was hospitalized in Atlanta. It has not been revealed what caused his medical emergency.

On April 12, Corinne posted to Instagram alerting the public of her father’s medical issue.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Following news of this, big names like Taraji P. Henson took to social media to offer their prayers and well-wishes to the actor.

Foxx is the host of the popular game show “Beat Shazam,” which was “going into production just days before he was hospitalized,” according to TMZ.

Production started May 3 and Foxx was replaced by Nick Cannon as host, the site reported.

Corinne, who is a DJ on the show, is also not returning as she’s tending to her dad.

Kelly Osbourne has taken over that position.

Foxx was also filming the movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz before he was hospitalized.