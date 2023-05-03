Jamie Foxx attends the “Annie” Cast Photo Call at Crosby Street Hotel on Dec. 4, 2014, in New York City. (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx remains in an Atlanta hospital following a “medical complication” he experienced weeks ago.

It’s unknown what the medical emergency was that landed the actor in the hospital and there are no details as to his condition now.

Actress Taraji P. Henson took to Instagram to offer prayers to Foxx.

“We are praying for you and your family!” the post read.

On April 12, Foxx’s daughter Corinne posted to Instagram alerting the public of her father’s medical issue.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx is the host of the popular game show “Beat Shazam,” which was “going into production just days before he was hospitalized,” according to TMZ.

Production started May 3 and Foxx was replaced by Nick Cannon as host, the site reported.

Corinne, who is a DJ on the show, is also not returning as she’s tending to her dad.

Kelly Osbourne is reportedly taking over the position, TMZ said.

Foxx was filming the movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz before he was hospitalized.

Filming has since resumed with his body double in his place, Page Six reported.