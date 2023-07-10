Actor Jamie Foxx was spotted out in public for the first time since being hospitalized months ago.

A new video from TMZ showed Foxx waving to fans from a yacht while cruising down the Chicago River Sunday afternoon. He also took to Twitter on Sunday for the first time since March.

Not long after that, the “Ray” actor was spotted in a line at Top Golf in Naperville, Illinois.

An eyewitness told the outlet that Foxx “was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie.”

The 55-year-old suffered an unspecified “medical complication” back in April. Details of what occurred are still being kept under wraps.

Foxx was filming a movie with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta at the time.

On April 12, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, posted to Instagram alerting the public to her father’s medical issue.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family at the time.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Jamie Foxx attends Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Foxx is the host of the popular game show “Beat Shazam,” which was “going into production just days before he was hospitalized,” according to TMZ. Production started May 3 and Foxx was replaced by Nick Cannon as host.

Corinne, who is a DJ on the show, is also not returning as she’s tending to her dad.

Kelly Osbourne has taken over that position.

Meanwhile, Foxx and his daughter have another project in the works. They are scheduled to host Fox’s “We Are Family,” which is a new music game show coming to the network next year.