Actor and activist Jaime King joined us live to talk about her recently announced partnership with Allara, the first chronic care platform for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

She is joining the team as investor and Director of Impact, news that Fortune recently announced. Jaime has been very open about her struggles with infertility and her eight-year journey with her own PCOS diagnosis.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 26, 2022.