Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride has been once again turned into a movie and features big names like Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson and more.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, KTLA 5’s Olivia de Bortoli sat down with some of the movie’s stars in New Orleans, where the ride is based.

The legendary ride comes with its own folklore, which could be why it’s perfect for the movies.

“It’s got that Walt Disney magic on it,” Rosario Dawson explained. “It’s one of the last things that he approved before he passed and didn’t even get enacted until after he passed. I think is so interesting to think maybe he haunted it and that’s how he got to finally see it. I love that there are so many layers to it.”

While the ride and movie are based on paranormal activity, it didn’t seem to bother Tiffany Haddish.

“I’m not I’m not into demons or blood and gore,” she explained. “I think demons are real. I don’t think that ghosts are real.”

However, if she’s watching one of Jamie Lee Curtis’ “Halloween” films- that’s a different story.

“I watched all her movies, but in the daytime with all the windows open and a few people walking around the house, okay, because I have issues,” she laughed.

The movie does have elements that fans of the ride will recognize, but Stanfield noted that there’s more than just spooky ghosts.

He explained that all the characters “find deeper layers and chambers to themselves.”

“Haunted Mansion” is currently in theaters.