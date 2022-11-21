Jane Seymour’s love interest in her latest movie “A Christmas Spark” is a very familiar face.

She stars alongside Joe Lando, her former costar, in the ’90s hit “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”

“It really required someone I had great chemistry with and they couldn’t think of anyone better than Joe,” she explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

While the two were costars almost 30 years ago, it seems they tried their hand at a real-life romance as well. Seymour revealed the two had a brief fling years ago.

“You know how actors have sense memory? We have very good sense memory,” she laughed.

The “Wedding Crashers” star dished that their romance occurred during the pilot of “Dr. Quinn.”

“We ran off to Bora Bora and came back and he realized that he wanted something different. He wanted kids and marriage and I was older, and I’m still older. Then I went and had kids and a marriage,” she explained. “We all lived happily ever after and we make for good chemistry on film.”

“We know and like each other a lot. We respect one another enormously. We hang out together all the time.”

In the pair’s holiday movie, Seymour plays a widow, while Lando is an eligible bachelor that no one can seem to land.

What really sparked the actress’ interest in the role was that it centered around a different demographic that we normally see on TV.

“It shows two people in their ’60s who just have the spark. Usually, these Lifetime movies, or any of these movies, are about to 30-year-olds. I’m so thrilled that Lifetime did this because that’s what we need,” Seymour said. “We were interested in people having a second chance at life and having another chapter.”

“A Christmas Spark” premieres on the Lifetime Network on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.