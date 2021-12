Actress Janet Hubert recounts getting closure with Will Smith during the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion. She also talked about her role on “The Last O.G.” and new animated series she dedicated to her son.

“The Last O.G.” airs on Tuesdays at 10 P.M. on TBS. “J.G. and the B.C. Kids” will be streaming in March 2022.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 9, 2021.