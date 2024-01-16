Janet Jackson isn’t letting her fans wait a while to see her again.

On Tuesday morning, the Grammy-award-winning singer announced her Together Again Tour will return to North America this summer with 35 additional dates.

This time, her special guest will be hip-hop star Nelly.

The pair collaborated on her 2006 single “Call on Me,” from her album “20 Y.O.”

Singer Janet Jackson performs during the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain, on Nov. 4, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

“Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It’ll be so much fun,” she posted on Instagram.

“L.A. is ready! See you in June,” the account for The Kia Forum commented on the post.

Last year the “If” singer was in Los Angeles to kick off the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season. At the time, her special guest was Ludacris.

The successful tour celebrates her 50th anniversary in entertainment and shines a spotlight on her three mostly critically acclaimed albums, which are “The Velvet Rope,” “janet” and “Rhythm Nation.”

Jackson’s 2024 summer tour starts on June 4 in Palm Desert. She’ll hit the stage of The Kia Forum in Inglewood on June 8.

The tour is set to wrap up on July 30 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Presales start on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time and is running throughout the week,

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.