Actor Jason Gray Stanford joined us live to talk about recently opening up in People Magazine about his heart transplant as he celebrated his one-year anniversary.

He is hoping to bring awareness for the need for organ donors as April is Donor Awareness Month. Jason will also be participating in the 2022 Transplant Games in San Diego from July 29 to August 3.

Visit their website to become a donor.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2022.