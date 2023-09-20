Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating? We still don’t know. Photo: Associated Press

Is Taylor Swift cheering from the bleachers for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce?

Possibly.

There have been reports that the two were “hanging out.” Last week during Thursday Night Football, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce wouldn’t confirm the rumors.

But, when the Philadelphia Eagles center was asked about it on Wednesday on the 94.1 WIP Morning Show, he apparently spilled the beans.

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Or did he?

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” Jason said on the show. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world.”

Then he continued saying: “Having said that, man, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile – no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

When it comes to relationship rumors, Swift knows that all too well.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

In July, Travis went public with his crush after trying to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number before one of her concerts, but the two didn’t meet.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis revealed to Jason on their podcast, “New Heights.” “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”