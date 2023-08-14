Celebrities are responding to the devastating wildfires ravaging Maui.

Oprah, who lives on the island part-time, is doing her part to help those in need.

She took to Instagram on Sunday after visiting the shelter at the War Memorial Stadium and spent time providing essential items to those directly affected.

“You know what this week has taught me is that when you don’t know what to do…you do whatever you can,” she explained in the video post. “I went to visit one of the big shelters here at the War Memorial and asked people what it is they needed and then went shopping for some things, some, you know, basic things like towels and sheets and shampoo and other necessities.”

The former talk show host promised her help won’t stop there.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

“I will make a major donation after all of the smoke and ash have settled here and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like,” she announced.

She then told the story of a man named Julius who survived the fire who was thankful to just be alive.

“His legs were covered in bandages, where he had to run to escape the fire and said to me that

he could feel his skin popping, as he was running. He got out of his car because the tires were melting, and he couldn’t move forward and just started to run,” she explained. “When I said, ‘Tell me what you need.’ He said, ‘Ma’am, I need nothing. My life is now my greatest gift. I have my life.'”

“I’ve seen so many families who are sharing a cot, an air mattress and have nothing else left to their names but they are so grateful just to have each other,” she continued. “There is such an incredible spirit going on in this entire community people helping other people. I know that long after all the camera crews are gone and the rest of the world has moved on. The rebuilding will just begin. Hawaiians are a strong cultural people and a family-loving people and with the help and support.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also took to social media calling on people to help. Johnson, who spent part of his childhood on Honolulu, talked about his ties to the islands of Hawaii.

“I know that, by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands — our island of Maui — and I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too,” the “Black Adam” star said.

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

“Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking,” he explained. ““I have been speaking with organizations on the ground, who have boots on the ground, and I will continue to get as much information as possible.”

Johnson then also pointed his followers to donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation, which is a nonprofit.

Actor Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, told his Instagram followers to stay away from Maui right now.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” he penned. “DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

Actor Jason Momoa arrives for Apple TV+ world premiere of “SEE” at the Fox Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019. (Nick Agro / AFP) (Photo by NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images)

He then directed his followers to the nonprofit organization, ʻĀina Momona.

The ferocious wildfires on the island have killed 96 people, which is the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The fires are Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. They also surpassed the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California that left 85 dead and destroyed the town of Paradise.